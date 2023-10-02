Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2023

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) has a beta value of 2.66 and has seen 0.74 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $270.16M, closed the recent trade at $2.68 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 1.70% during that session. The JMIA stock price is -136.94% off its 52-week high price of $6.35 and 17.16% above the 52-week low of $2.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.58 million shares.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Sporting 1.70% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the JMIA stock price touched $2.68 or saw a rise of 4.63%. Year-to-date, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR shares have moved -16.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) have changed -12.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.85.