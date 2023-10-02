Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2023

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) has a beta value of 2.66 and has seen 0.74 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $270.16M, closed the recent trade at $2.68 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 1.70% during that session. The JMIA stock price is -136.94% off its 52-week high price of $6.35 and 17.16% above the 52-week low of $2.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.58 million shares.
Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) trade information
Sporting 1.70% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the JMIA stock price touched $2.68 or saw a rise of 4.63%. Year-to-date, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR shares have moved -16.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) have changed -12.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.85.
Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -18.39% over the past 6 months, compared to 22.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.10%.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $48.52 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $48.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $57.32 million and $50.49 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -15.40% for the current quarter and -4.70% for the next.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.49% over the past 5 years.
JMIA Dividends
Jumia Technologies Ag ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between November 15 and November 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.