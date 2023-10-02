Investors In Carnival Corp. (CCL) Will Start Making Money Again

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) has a beta value of 2.40 and has seen 91.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.36B, closed the last trade at $13.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.72 on the day or -4.99% during that session. The CCL stock price is -42.49% off its 52-week high price of $19.55 and 55.47% above the 52-week low of $6.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 32.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 30.32 million shares.

Sporting -4.99% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the CCL stock price touched $13.72 or saw a rise of 9.97%. Year-to-date, Carnival Corp. shares have moved 70.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) have changed -13.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 112.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.11, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.50 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -82.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.18% from current levels.

Carnival Corp. (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Carnival Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 35.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 96.79%, compared to 25.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 229.30% and 88.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 74.80%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.69 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.24 billion for the next quarter concluding in Nov 2023. Year-ago sales stood $4.9 billion and $3.84 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 36.70% for the current quarter and 36.60% for the next.

CCL Dividends

Carnival Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between December 19 and December 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.99% with a share float percentage of 56.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Carnival Corp. having a total of 974 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 113.24 million shares worth more than $1.55 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 10.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 62.84 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $862.23 million and represent 5.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.80% shares in the company for having 31.3 million shares of worth $429.4 million while later fund manager owns 23.91 million shares of worth $328.1 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.14% of company’s outstanding stock.