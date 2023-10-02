Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ: VTNR) Share Prices Dropped By -$0.19

Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) has a beta value of 2.01 and has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $415.14M, closed the last trade at $4.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -4.09% during that session. The VTNR stock price is -151.69% off its 52-week high price of $11.20 and 12.13% above the 52-week low of $3.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.31 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.86. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.