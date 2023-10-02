Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Haleon plc ADR (NYSE: HLN) Share Prices Dropped By -$0.1

Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN) has a beta value of 0.27 and has seen 2.32 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.00B, closed the recent trade at $8.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -1.20% during that session. The HLN stock price is -9.96% off its 52-week high price of $9.05 and 28.07% above the 52-week low of $5.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.13 million shares.

Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN) trade information

Sporting -1.20% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the HLN stock price touched $8.23 or saw a rise of 2.02%. Year-to-date, Haleon plc ADR shares have moved 2.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN) have changed 0.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.1.