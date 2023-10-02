Investor Confidence Dwindles After XPeng Inc ADR. (NYSE: XPEV) Shares Drop By About -0.02

XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) has a beta value of 3.20 and has seen 2.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.61B, closed the recent trade at $18.34 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.10% during that session. The XPEV stock price is -28.79% off its 52-week high price of $23.62 and 66.3% above the 52-week low of $6.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 20.60 million shares.

Sporting -0.10% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the XPEV stock price touched $18.34 or saw a rise of 0.81%. Year-to-date, XPeng Inc ADR shares have moved 84.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) have changed 3.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 47.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.12.

XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that XPeng Inc ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 65.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -17.48%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.90%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.18 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.78 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1 billion and $733.4 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.90% for the current quarter and 142.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -41.23% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 22.16% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -5.74%.

XPEV Dividends

XPeng Inc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.45% with a share float percentage of 16.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with XPeng Inc ADR having a total of 317 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Jane Street Group, LLC with over 13.16 million shares worth more than $176.61 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Jane Street Group, LLC held 1.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the holding of over 12.06 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $161.8 million and represent 1.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.01% shares in the company for having 6.97 million shares of worth $93.48 million while later fund manager owns 3.38 million shares of worth $70.77 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.49% of company’s outstanding stock.