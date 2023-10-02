Investor Confidence Dwindles After FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) Shares Drop By About 0.0

FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) has a beta value of 2.05 and has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.88M, closed the last trade at $0.11 per share which meant -2.40% during that session. The FOXO stock price is -1536.36% off its 52-week high price of $1.80 and 18.18% above the 52-week low of $0.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.40 million shares.

FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) trade information

Sporting -2.40% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the FOXO stock price touched $0.11 or saw a rise of 7.56%. Year-to-date, FOXO Technologies Inc shares have moved -72.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) have changed -22.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.2.