Immunovant Inc (IMVT) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2023

Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT) has a beta value of 0.67 and has seen 2.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.02B, closed the last trade at $38.39 per share which meant it lost -$1.4 on the day or -3.52% during that session. The IMVT stock price is -15.11% off its 52-week high price of $44.19 and 87.99% above the 52-week low of $4.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.90 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Immunovant Inc (IMVT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.21. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.48.

Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT) trade information

Sporting -3.52% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the IMVT stock price touched $38.39 or saw a rise of 13.13%. Year-to-date, Immunovant Inc shares have moved 116.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 88.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT) have changed 71.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $39.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18.00 while the price target rests at a high of $54.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -40.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 53.11% from current levels.

Immunovant Inc (IMVT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Immunovant Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 148.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -16.96%, compared to 12.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -17.10% and 4.10% for the next quarter.

IMVT Dividends

Immunovant Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 57.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.41% with a share float percentage of 106.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Immunovant Inc having a total of 210 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 5.47 million shares worth more than $103.74 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 4.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Deep Track Capital, Lp, with the holding of over 5.42 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $102.84 million and represent 4.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.62% shares in the company for having 2.12 million shares of worth $48.15 million while later fund manager owns 1.81 million shares of worth $41.29 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.38% of company’s outstanding stock.