Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation Shares Are Down -50.82% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) has a beta value of 2.02 and has seen 0.55 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $59.17M, closed the recent trade at $0.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.81% during that session. The HYMC stock price is -203.45% off its 52-week high price of $0.88 and 3.45% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.91 million shares.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) trade information

Sporting -1.81% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the HYMC stock price touched $0.29 or saw a rise of 6.45%. Year-to-date, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares have moved -44.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) have changed -16.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.43.