Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) has a beta value of 3.09 and has seen 6.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $432.30M, closed the last trade at $1.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.01% during that session. The HUT stock price is -133.33% off its 52-week high price of $4.55 and 60.0% above the 52-week low of $0.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.93 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.33. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

Sporting -2.01% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the HUT stock price touched $1.95 or saw a rise of 5.57%. Year-to-date, Hut 8 Mining Corp shares have moved 129.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) have changed -26.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.70, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.60 while the price target rests at a high of $2.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -41.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -33.33% from current levels.

Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hut 8 Mining Corp shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 12.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 16.90% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.00% over the past 5 years.

HUT Dividends

Hut 8 Mining Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.61% with a share float percentage of 10.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hut 8 Mining Corp having a total of 159 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 6.86 million shares worth more than $22.63 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, State Street Corporation held 3.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 3.47 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.46 million and represent 1.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.12% shares in the company for having 6.91 million shares of worth $16.8 million while later fund manager owns 6.3 million shares of worth $22.41 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.84% of company’s outstanding stock.