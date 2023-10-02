How Will Micromobility.com Inc (NASDAQ: MCOM) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Micromobility.com Inc (NASDAQ:MCOM) has a beta value of 0.46 and has seen 67.98 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.33M, closed the last trade at $0.06 per share which meant 5.75% during that session. The MCOM stock price is -46066.67% off its 52-week high price of $27.70 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 47.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 28.41 million shares.

Micromobility.com Inc (NASDAQ:MCOM) trade information

Sporting 5.75% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the MCOM stock price touched $0.06 or saw a rise of 7.55%. Year-to-date, Micromobility.com Inc shares have moved -99.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Micromobility.com Inc (NASDAQ:MCOM) have changed -18.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.41.