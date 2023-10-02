How Will Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: APRN) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:APRN) has a beta value of -3.11 and has seen 0.46 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $81.98M, closed the recent trade at $12.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -0.35% during that session. The APRN stock price is -450.9% off its 52-week high price of $70.68 and 63.37% above the 52-week low of $4.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 438.56K shares.
Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:APRN) trade information
Sporting -0.35% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the APRN stock price touched $12.83 or saw a rise of 0.47%. Year-to-date, Blue Apron Holdings Inc shares have moved 28.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 98.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:APRN) have changed 49.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.46.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have gained 57.81% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -10.30%.
3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $97.57 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $94.45 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $118.87 million and $106.81 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -17.90% for the current quarter and -11.60% for the next.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 34.26% over the past 5 years.
APRN Dividends
Blue Apron Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:APRN)’s Major holders
Insiders own 31.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.59% with a share float percentage of 25.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blue Apron Holdings Inc having a total of 55 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Saltoro Capital, LP with over 0.35 million shares worth more than $4.49 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Saltoro Capital, LP held 5.47% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Innovis Asset Management LLC , with the holding of over 0.14 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.76 million and represent 2.15% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.51% shares in the company for having 32658.0 shares of worth $0.42 million while later fund manager owns 28291.0 shares of worth $0.36 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.44% of company’s outstanding stock.