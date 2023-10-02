How Will Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: APRN) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:APRN) has a beta value of -3.11 and has seen 0.46 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $81.98M, closed the recent trade at $12.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -0.35% during that session. The APRN stock price is -450.9% off its 52-week high price of $70.68 and 63.37% above the 52-week low of $4.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 438.56K shares.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:APRN) trade information

Sporting -0.35% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the APRN stock price touched $12.83 or saw a rise of 0.47%. Year-to-date, Blue Apron Holdings Inc shares have moved 28.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 98.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:APRN) have changed 49.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.46.