How Is The Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR (NYSE: EXTO) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR (NYSE:EXTO) has seen 49550.0 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $889.02M, closed the recent trade at $5.48 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The EXTO stock price is -16.79% off its 52-week high price of $6.40 and 9.12% above the 52-week low of $4.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 689.64K shares.

Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR (NYSE:EXTO) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the EXTO stock price touched $5.48 or saw a rise of 1.26%. Year-to-date, Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR shares have moved -5.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR (NYSE:EXTO) have changed -6.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.34.