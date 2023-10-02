How Is The Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR (NYSE: EXTO) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR (NYSE:EXTO) has seen 49550.0 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $889.02M, closed the recent trade at $5.48 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The EXTO stock price is -16.79% off its 52-week high price of $6.40 and 9.12% above the 52-week low of $4.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 689.64K shares.
Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR (NYSE:EXTO) trade information
The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the EXTO stock price touched $5.48 or saw a rise of 1.26%. Year-to-date, Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR shares have moved -5.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR (NYSE:EXTO) have changed -6.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.34.
EXTO Dividends
Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR (NYSE:EXTO)’s Major holders
The top two institutional holders are Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF with over 0.25 million shares worth more than $1.38 million. As of Aug 30, 2023, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF held 0.15% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, with the holding of over 0.19 million shares as of Aug 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.07 million and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.