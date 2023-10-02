How Is Nine Energy Service Inc.(NYSE: NINE) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE:NINE) has a beta value of 3.42 and has seen 0.78 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $127.26M, closed the recent trade at $3.60 per share which meant it lost -$0.52 on the day or -12.62% during that session. The NINE stock price is -375.0% off its 52-week high price of $17.10 and 29.72% above the 52-week low of $2.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 993.85K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.