How Is Capstone Green Energy Corp..(NASDAQ: CGRN) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Capstone Green Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CGRN) has a beta value of 2.14 and has seen 2.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.01M, closed the last trade at $0.71 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 41.80% during that session. The CGRN stock price is -219.72% off its 52-week high price of $2.27 and 69.01% above the 52-week low of $0.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 152.85K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Capstone Green Energy Corp. (CGRN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.3.

Capstone Green Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CGRN) trade information

Sporting 41.80% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the CGRN stock price touched $0.71 or saw a rise of 17.44%. Year-to-date, Capstone Green Energy Corp. shares have moved -51.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Capstone Green Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CGRN) have changed 10.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.55, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.55 while the price target rests at a high of $1.55. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -118.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -118.31% from current levels.

Capstone Green Energy Corp. (CGRN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -45.88% over the past 6 months, compared to -4.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.70%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20.85 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $20.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $15.76 million and $18.65 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 32.30% for the current quarter and 9.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 29.54% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 77.78% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

CGRN Dividends

Capstone Green Energy Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Capstone Green Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CGRN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.27% with a share float percentage of 17.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Capstone Green Energy Corp. having a total of 40 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AIGH Capital Management LLC with over 0.6 million shares worth more than $0.72 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, AIGH Capital Management LLC held 3.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.54 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.65 million and represent 2.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.62% shares in the company for having 0.3 million shares of worth $0.36 million while later fund manager owns 0.21 million shares of worth $0.25 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.15% of company’s outstanding stock.