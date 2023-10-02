How Is AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 7.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.49M, closed the last trade at $0.11 per share which meant 2.28% during that session. The AGRI stock price is -1427.27% off its 52-week high price of $1.68 and 27.27% above the 52-week low of $0.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 21.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.21 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (AGRI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.