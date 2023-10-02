How Is AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 7.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.49M, closed the last trade at $0.11 per share which meant 2.28% during that session. The AGRI stock price is -1427.27% off its 52-week high price of $1.68 and 27.27% above the 52-week low of $0.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 21.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.21 million shares.
The consensus among analysts is that AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (AGRI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) trade information
Sporting 2.28% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the AGRI stock price touched $0.11 or saw a rise of 21.15%. Year-to-date, AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd shares have moved -90.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) have changed 7.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.
Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1718.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1718.18% from current levels.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (AGRI) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -83.46% over the past 6 months, compared to 26.90% for the industry.
AGRI Dividends
AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI)’s Major holders
Insiders own 27.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.11% with a share float percentage of 9.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ayrton Capital LLC with over 70922.0 shares worth more than $16078.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Ayrton Capital LLC held 0.18% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is AMG National Trust Bank, with the holding of over 56000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12695.0 and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.