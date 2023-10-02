Genius Group Ltd (GNS) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) has a beta value of 16.46 and has seen 4.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.92M, closed the last trade at $0.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -11.65% during that session. The GNS stock price is -862.65% off its 52-week high price of $7.99 and 63.86% above the 52-week low of $0.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.90 million shares.

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) trade information

Sporting -11.65% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the GNS stock price touched $0.83 or saw a rise of 19.42%. Year-to-date, Genius Group Ltd shares have moved 150.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) have changed -39.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.