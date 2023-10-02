FLJ Group Ltd ADR (FLJ) Slumps 2.88%, A Gain For Bears

FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ) has a beta value of -0.74 and has seen 2.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.80M, closed the last trade at $0.22 per share which meant 2.88% during that session. The FLJ stock price is -1745.45% off its 52-week high price of $4.06 and 31.82% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.04 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that FLJ Group Ltd ADR (FLJ) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ) trade information

Sporting 2.88% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the FLJ stock price touched $0.22 or saw a rise of 20.0%. Year-to-date, FLJ Group Ltd ADR shares have moved -90.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ) have changed 17.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $374.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $374.13 while the price target rests at a high of $374.13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -169959.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -169959.09% from current levels.

FLJ Group Ltd ADR (FLJ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -71.17% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,657.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.13 billion for the current quarter.

FLJ Dividends

FLJ Group Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.96% with a share float percentage of 0.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FLJ Group Ltd ADR having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 0.8 million shares worth more than $0.24 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Morgan Stanley held 0.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Highlander Partners, L.P., with the holding of over 0.46 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.14 million and represent 0.25% of shares outstanding.