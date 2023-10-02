Femasys Inc (FEMY): What Makes The Stock Good?

Femasys Inc (NASDAQ:FEMY) has a beta value of -1.48 and has seen 159.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $44.91M, closed the last trade at $2.98 per share which meant it gained $1.46 on the day or 96.05% during that session. The FEMY stock price is 39.93% off its 52-week high price of $1.79 and 91.61% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 42.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.36 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Femasys Inc (FEMY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

Femasys Inc (NASDAQ:FEMY) trade information

Sporting 96.05% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the FEMY stock price touched $2.98 or saw a rise of 17.68%. Year-to-date, Femasys Inc shares have moved 231.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 861.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Femasys Inc (NASDAQ:FEMY) have changed 568.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 80280.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 65.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -336.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -67.79% from current levels.

Femasys Inc (FEMY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Femasys Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 159.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1.04%, compared to 12.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 12.00% and 8.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.00%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $280k for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $560k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $347k and $234k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -19.30% for the current quarter and 139.30% for the next.

FEMY Dividends

Femasys Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Femasys Inc (NASDAQ:FEMY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.95% with a share float percentage of 9.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Femasys Inc having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CM Management, LLC with over 0.24 million shares worth more than $0.12 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, CM Management, LLC held 1.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.22 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.11 million and represent 1.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.85% shares in the company for having 0.13 million shares of worth $65438.0 while later fund manager owns 8823.0 shares of worth $4499.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.