Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2023

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) has a beta value of 2.45 and has seen 7.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.74M, closed the last trade at $1.33 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 2.31% during that session. The FFIE stock price is -7839.85% off its 52-week high price of $105.60 and 3.01% above the 52-week low of $1.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.05 million shares.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information
Sporting 2.31% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the FFIE stock price touched $1.33 or saw a rise of 65.72%. Year-to-date, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc shares have moved -94.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -66.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) have changed -84.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.89.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $800.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $800.00 while the price target rests at a high of $800.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -60050.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -60050.38% from current levels.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -95.26% over the past 6 months.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $12 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.
FFIE Dividends
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s Major holders
The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 0.61 million shares worth more than $9.8 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 0.04% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.2 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.18 million and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.03% shares in the company for having 0.39 million shares of worth $6.3 million while later fund manager owns 0.17 million shares of worth $2.66 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.