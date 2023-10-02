Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2023

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) has a beta value of 2.45 and has seen 7.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.74M, closed the last trade at $1.33 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 2.31% during that session. The FFIE stock price is -7839.85% off its 52-week high price of $105.60 and 3.01% above the 52-week low of $1.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.05 million shares.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Sporting 2.31% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the FFIE stock price touched $1.33 or saw a rise of 65.72%. Year-to-date, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc shares have moved -94.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -66.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) have changed -84.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.89.