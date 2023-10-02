Esports Entertainment Group Inc (GMBL): What Is Good About Stock?

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) has a beta value of 1.46 and has seen 36.49 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.54M, closed the last trade at $0.11 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 27.12% during that session. The GMBL stock price is -21536.36% off its 52-week high price of $23.80 and 27.27% above the 52-week low of $0.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.22 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Esports Entertainment Group Inc (GMBL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.92.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) trade information

Sporting 27.12% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the GMBL stock price touched $0.11 or saw a fall of -2.8%. Year-to-date, Esports Entertainment Group Inc shares have moved -98.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) have changed -21.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1718.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1718.18% from current levels.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (GMBL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -94.73% over the past 6 months, compared to 2.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -60.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.97 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $13 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $11.71 million and $11.17 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -74.60% for the current quarter and 16.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -88.42% over the past 5 years.

GMBL Dividends

Esports Entertainment Group Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between October 11 and October 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.21% with a share float percentage of 2.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Esports Entertainment Group Inc having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are International Assets Investment Management, LLC with over 36116.0 shares worth more than $3842.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, International Assets Investment Management, LLC held 1.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 21956.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2336.0 and represent 0.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.66% shares in the company for having 21956.0 shares of worth $2336.0 while later fund manager owns 1108.0 shares of worth $117.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.