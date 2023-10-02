Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) Has A Promising Outlook For 2023

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has a beta value of 0.24 and has seen 1.86 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $104.85M, closed the last trade at $0.98 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 2.30% during that session. The ESPR stock price is -805.1% off its 52-week high price of $8.87 and 13.27% above the 52-week low of $0.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.46 million shares.

Sporting 2.30% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the ESPR stock price touched $0.98 or saw a rise of 11.71%. Year-to-date, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -84.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) have changed -38.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.63.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -41.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 43.75%, compared to 9.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 46.90% and 47.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 50.50%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $29.58 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $33.95 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $19.91 million and $18.82 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 48.60% for the current quarter and 80.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 43.08% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.90%.

ESPR Dividends

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.75% with a share float percentage of 86.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Esperion Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 211 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wasatch Advisors LP with over 13.14 million shares worth more than $18.26 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Wasatch Advisors LP held 12.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Armistice Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 9.19 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.78 million and represent 8.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.80% shares in the company for having 4.06 million shares of worth $5.64 million while later fund manager owns 3.6 million shares of worth $5.0 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.36% of company’s outstanding stock.