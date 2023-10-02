Does Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NAVB)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:NAVB) has a beta value of 1.45 and has seen 1.68 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.98M, closed the last trade at $0.09 per share which meant -3.65% during that session. The NAVB stock price is -288.89% off its 52-week high price of $0.35 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $0.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.05 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NAVB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.