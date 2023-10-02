Does Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACXP) has a beta value of -0.84 and has seen 7.82 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.52M, closed the recent trade at $1.27 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -15.33% during that session. The ACXP stock price is -262.99% off its 52-week high price of $4.61 and -5.51% below the 52-week low of $1.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 43340.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 35.46K shares.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACXP) trade information

Sporting -15.33% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the ACXP stock price touched $1.27 or saw a rise of 21.6%. Year-to-date, Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved -68.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACXP) have changed -34.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 6700.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.21.