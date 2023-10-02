Could Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 3.78 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.37B, closed the recent trade at $4.38 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -4.06% during that session. The KGC stock price is -27.17% off its 52-week high price of $5.57 and 24.66% above the 52-week low of $3.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.45 million shares.

Sporting -4.06% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the KGC stock price touched $4.38 or saw a rise of 10.25%. Year-to-date, Kinross Gold Corp. shares have moved 6.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) have changed -13.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.79.

Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kinross Gold Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 77.27%, compared to 18.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.00% and 11.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.90%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.08 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.03 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.03 billion and $1.08 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.70% for the current quarter and -4.50% for the next.

KGC Dividends

Kinross Gold Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.12 at a share yield of 2.74%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.39% with a share float percentage of 65.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kinross Gold Corp. having a total of 573 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 150.7 million shares worth more than $657.81 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 12.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 43.94 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $191.8 million and represent 3.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.38% shares in the company for having 66.11 million shares of worth $288.56 million while later fund manager owns 61.35 million shares of worth $267.8 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 5.00% of company’s outstanding stock.