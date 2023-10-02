Could EZGO Technologies Ltd (EZGO)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) has a beta value of 1.88 and has seen 8.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.64M, closed the last trade at $0.14 per share which meant 1.49% during that session. The EZGO stock price is -1878.57% off its 52-week high price of $2.77 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.84 million shares.

EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) trade information

Sporting 1.49% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the EZGO stock price touched $0.14 or saw a rise of 18.32%. Year-to-date, EZGO Technologies Ltd shares have moved -78.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) have changed -94.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.31.