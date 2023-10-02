Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) has a beta value of 1.64 and has seen 30.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $573.39M, closed the last trade at $0.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -3.79% during that session. The CGC stock price is -511.54% off its 52-week high price of $4.77 and 55.13% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 76.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 58.54 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.60. 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) trade information

Sporting -3.79% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the CGC stock price touched $0.78 or saw a rise of 27.1%. Year-to-date, Canopy Growth Corporation shares have moved -66.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) have changed 72.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 45.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.84, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.34 while the price target rests at a high of $2.22. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -184.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 56.41% from current levels.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Canopy Growth Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -55.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 92.90%, compared to 18.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 62.90% and 82.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.90%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $72.56 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $76.04 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -76.81% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 93.94% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.28%.

CGC Dividends

Canopy Growth Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.15% with a share float percentage of 14.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canopy Growth Corporation having a total of 421 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Luxor Capital Group, LP with over 16.55 million shares worth more than $6.42 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Luxor Capital Group, LP held 2.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 10.97 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.26 million and represent 1.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.50% shares in the company for having 11.0 million shares of worth $4.27 million while later fund manager owns 3.92 million shares of worth $5.1 million as of Apr 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.54% of company’s outstanding stock.