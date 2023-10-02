Can CSX Corp. (CSX) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX) has a beta value of 1.20 and has seen 3.04 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $61.07B, closed the recent trade at $30.44 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -1.01% during that session. The CSX stock price is -12.94% off its 52-week high price of $34.38 and 15.24% above the 52-week low of $25.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.39 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CSX Corp. (CSX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.82. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX) trade information

Sporting -1.01% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the CSX stock price touched $30.44 or saw a rise of 2.34%. Year-to-date, CSX Corp. shares have moved -1.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX) have changed 0.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.37% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $42.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -37.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.87% from the levels at last check today.

CSX Corp. (CSX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CSX Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 1.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.09%, compared to 5.90% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -4.16% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.70%.

CSX Dividends

CSX Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.44 at a share yield of 1.45%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.47% with a share float percentage of 78.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CSX Corp. having a total of 1,968 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 178.57 million shares worth more than $6.09 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 8.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 133.53 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.55 billion and represent 6.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.16% shares in the company for having 63.42 million shares of worth $2.16 billion while later fund manager owns 48.41 million shares of worth $1.65 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.41% of company’s outstanding stock.