Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ) Forecast To Gain 15.51% And Reach Consensus Price Target

Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ) has a beta value of 0.96 and has seen 3.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.38B, closed the recent trade at $37.80 per share which meant it lost -$1.84 on the day or -4.64% during that session. The CCJ stock price is -11.56% off its 52-week high price of $42.17 and 44.39% above the 52-week low of $21.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.28 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cameco Corp. (CCJ) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

Sporting -4.64% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the CCJ stock price touched $37.80 or saw a rise of 10.36%. Year-to-date, Cameco Corp. shares have moved 66.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ) have changed 2.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $44.74, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.51% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $38.97 while the price target rests at a high of $51.86. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -37.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3.1% from the levels at last check today.

Cameco Corp. (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cameco Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 44.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 156.00%, compared to 9.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 350.00% and 142.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 39.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $523.17 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $432.74 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $271.3 million and $387.92 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 92.80% for the current quarter and 11.60% for the next.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 25 and October 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.08 at a share yield of 0.22%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.36% with a share float percentage of 72.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cameco Corp. having a total of 768 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 22.55 million shares worth more than $860.42 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, FMR, LLC held 5.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 15.31 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $584.16 million and represent 3.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Capital World Growth and Income Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.70% shares in the company for having 11.71 million shares of worth $446.75 million while later fund manager owns 11.45 million shares of worth $436.66 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.64% of company’s outstanding stock.