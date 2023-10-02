C3.ai Inc (AI) Has Risen 1.43%, Becoming A Winning Stock For Investors

C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 6.64 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.02B, closed the last trade at $25.52 per share which meant it gained $0.36 on the day or 1.43% during that session. The AI stock price is -91.5% off its 52-week high price of $48.87 and 60.19% above the 52-week low of $10.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.98 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that C3.ai Inc (AI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.21. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI) trade information

Sporting 1.43% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the AI stock price touched $25.52 or saw a rise of 2.67%. Year-to-date, C3.ai Inc shares have moved 128.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI) have changed -18.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 39.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.09, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $42.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -64.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 45.14% from current levels.

C3.ai Inc (AI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that C3.ai Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 5.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.40%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $74.33 million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $77.68 million for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -62.57% over the past 5 years.

AI Dividends

C3.ai Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.52% with a share float percentage of 53.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with C3.ai Inc having a total of 398 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 9.82 million shares worth more than $357.65 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 8.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.95 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $180.24 million and represent 4.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.61% shares in the company for having 2.99 million shares of worth $108.97 million while later fund manager owns 2.53 million shares of worth $92.02 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.20% of company’s outstanding stock.