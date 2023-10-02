Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) has a beta value of -0.23 and has seen 6.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.01M, closed the last trade at $0.20 per share which meant -2.34% during that session. The BCLI stock price is -2180.0% off its 52-week high price of $4.56 and 15.0% above the 52-week low of $0.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 480.41K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) trade information

Sporting -2.34% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the BCLI stock price touched $0.20 or saw a rise of 79.38%. Year-to-date, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -87.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -78.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) have changed -88.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 98.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -4900.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4900.0% from current levels.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -91.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.06%, compared to 12.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 26.30% and -15.40% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.66% over the past 5 years.

BCLI Dividends

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.43% with a share float percentage of 16.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 57 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 1.42 million shares worth more than $2.93 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 3.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 1.27 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.61 million and represent 2.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.11% shares in the company for having 0.95 million shares of worth $1.96 million while later fund manager owns 0.4 million shares of worth $0.83 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.89% of company’s outstanding stock.