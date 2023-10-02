Borqs Technologies Inc (BRQS) Shares Have Declined -32.77% Year To Date

Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BRQS) has seen 1.52 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.54M, closed the recent trade at $0.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -21.76% during that session. The BRQS stock price is -528.57% off its 52-week high price of $0.88 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.26 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Borqs Technologies Inc (BRQS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.