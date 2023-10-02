Bears Are Back On The Defensive As GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) swung 14.56%

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) has a beta value of 1.80 and has seen 2.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $360.86M, closed the last trade at $8.81 per share which meant it gained $1.12 on the day or 14.56% during that session. The GCT stock price is -111.12% off its 52-week high price of $18.60 and 53.01% above the 52-week low of $4.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 810.46K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.38.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) trade information

Sporting 14.56% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the GCT stock price touched $8.81 or saw a rise of 15.69%. Year-to-date, GigaCloud Technology Inc shares have moved 54.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) have changed -30.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $26.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -195.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -81.61% from current levels.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GigaCloud Technology Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 46.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 158.33%, compared to 16.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $164.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $155.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $128 million and $125.6 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 28.50% for the current quarter and 23.50% for the next.

GCT Dividends

GigaCloud Technology Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 52.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.44% with a share float percentage of 55.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GigaCloud Technology Inc having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Boston Partners with over 0.15 million shares worth more than $1.02 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Boston Partners held 0.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, with the holding of over 67688.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.46 million and represent 0.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and SEI Institutional Investment Tr-World Equity Ex-U.S. Fd. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 17953.0 shares of worth $0.12 million while later fund manager owns 12298.0 shares of worth $0.15 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.