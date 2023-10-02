Bears Are Back On The Defensive As E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH) swung 0.46%

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) has a beta value of 0.81 and has seen 1.37 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.84M, closed the recent trade at $1.10 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.46% during that session. The EJH stock price is -19354.55% off its 52-week high price of $214.00 and 19.09% above the 52-week low of $0.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 552.75K shares.
E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information
Sporting 0.46% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the EJH stock price touched $1.10 or saw a rise of 8.33%. Year-to-date, E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd shares have moved -97.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) have changed 9.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.4.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -88.68% over the past 6 months.
EJH Dividends
E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH)’s Major holders
The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 79064.0 shares worth more than $0.11 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.29% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with the holding of over 32877.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46488.0 and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.