Bears Are Back On The Defensive As E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH) swung 0.46%

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) has a beta value of 0.81 and has seen 1.37 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.84M, closed the recent trade at $1.10 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.46% during that session. The EJH stock price is -19354.55% off its 52-week high price of $214.00 and 19.09% above the 52-week low of $0.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 552.75K shares.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

Sporting 0.46% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the EJH stock price touched $1.10 or saw a rise of 8.33%. Year-to-date, E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd shares have moved -97.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) have changed 9.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.4.