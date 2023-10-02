Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) has a beta value of 2.61 and has seen 7.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.49B, closed the last trade at $2.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.26% during that session. The AUR stock price is -66.81% off its 52-week high price of $3.92 and 53.19% above the 52-week low of $1.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.61 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.33. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

Sporting -1.26% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the AUR stock price touched $2.35 or saw a rise of 9.96%. Year-to-date, Aurora Innovation Inc shares have moved 94.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) have changed -27.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 46.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -197.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -27.66% from current levels.

Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 75.37% over the past 6 months.

AUR Dividends

Aurora Innovation Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.75% with a share float percentage of 70.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aurora Innovation Inc having a total of 160 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. with over 53.99 million shares worth more than $158.75 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. held 4.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 45.54 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $133.9 million and represent 4.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.20% shares in the company for having 34.67 million shares of worth $101.92 million while later fund manager owns 13.15 million shares of worth $38.66 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.21% of company’s outstanding stock.