Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX:ASXC) has a beta value of 1.62 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $71.25M, closed the recent trade at $0.27 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The ASXC stock price is -337.04% off its 52-week high price of $1.18 and 7.41% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.86 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX:ASXC) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the ASXC stock price touched $0.27 or saw a rise of 7.66%. Year-to-date, Asensus Surgical Inc shares have moved -22.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX:ASXC) have changed -9.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.92.

Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Asensus Surgical Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -58.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.90%, compared to 9.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 12.50% and 25.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.10%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.99 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.57 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.9 million and $2.46 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -31.40% for the current quarter and 85.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 52.05% over the past 5 years.

ASXC Dividends

Asensus Surgical Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX:ASXC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.52% with a share float percentage of 11.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Asensus Surgical Inc having a total of 91 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 11.39 million shares worth more than $3.08 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 4.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.7 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.0 million and represent 1.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.93% shares in the company for having 7.73 million shares of worth $2.09 million while later fund manager owns 3.21 million shares of worth $0.87 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.21% of company’s outstanding stock.