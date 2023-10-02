Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2023

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) has seen 3.74 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $53.43B, closed the recent trade at $52.08 per share which meant it lost -$1.44 on the day or -2.70% during that session. The ARM stock price is -32.49% off its 52-week high price of $69.00 and 4.28% above the 52-week low of $49.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 28.38 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.