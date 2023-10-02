An In-Depth Look At The BTC Digital Ltd. (BTCT) Stock

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT) has a beta value of -0.21 and has seen 0.7 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.66M, closed the recent trade at $3.70 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 3.34% during that session. The BTCT stock price is -168.38% off its 52-week high price of $9.93 and 52.7% above the 52-week low of $1.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 153.19K shares.
The consensus among analysts is that BTC Digital Ltd. (BTCT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.
BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT) trade information
Sporting 3.34% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the BTCT stock price touched $3.70 or saw a rise of 35.76%. Year-to-date, BTC Digital Ltd. shares have moved 5.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 91.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT) have changed 77.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 48880.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.7.
Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $60.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.83% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $60.00 while the price target rests at a high of $60.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1521.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1521.62% from the levels at last check today.
BTC Digital Ltd. (BTCT) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -15.34% over the past 6 months.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $31.71 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $29.16 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.
BTCT Dividends
BTC Digital Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 02 and October 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT)’s Major holders
The top two institutional holders are Cetera Advisor Networks LLC with over 659.0 shares worth more than $2407.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC held 0.01% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LP, with the holding of over 681.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2488.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.