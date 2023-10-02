An In-Depth Look At The BTC Digital Ltd. (BTCT) Stock

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT) has a beta value of -0.21 and has seen 0.7 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.66M, closed the recent trade at $3.70 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 3.34% during that session. The BTCT stock price is -168.38% off its 52-week high price of $9.93 and 52.7% above the 52-week low of $1.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 153.19K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BTC Digital Ltd. (BTCT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.