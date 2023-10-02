An In-Depth Look At NIO Inc ADR (NIO)

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) has a beta value of 2.09 and has seen 40.79 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.76B, closed the last trade at $9.04 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 1.46% during that session. The NIO stock price is -87.39% off its 52-week high price of $16.94 and 22.57% above the 52-week low of $7.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 66.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 61.80 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NIO Inc ADR (NIO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.86. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 35 have rated it as a Hold, with 20 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.