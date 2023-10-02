An Analysis Of Assure Holdings Corp (IONM) Stock

Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) has a beta value of 1.36 and has seen 0.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.27M, closed the recent trade at $0.24 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 8.74% during that session. The IONM stock price is -6066.67% off its 52-week high price of $14.80 and 16.67% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 892.81K shares.
Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) trade information
Sporting 8.74% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the IONM stock price touched $0.24 or saw a rise of 14.29%. Year-to-date, Assure Holdings Corp shares have moved -95.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) have changed -28.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 15150.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
Assure Holdings Corp (IONM) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -92.92% over the past 6 months, compared to 6.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 100.40%.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $6.21 million and -$1.57 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -3.30% for the current quarter and -640.00% for the next.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.33% over the past 5 years.
IONM Dividends
Assure Holdings Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between November 13 and November 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM)’s Major holders
Insiders own 18.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.88% with a share float percentage of 5.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Assure Holdings Corp having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.13 million shares worth more than $0.13 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Sabby Management, LLC held 1.98% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Walleye Capital LLC, with the holding of over 99314.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $94348.0 and represent 1.48% of shares outstanding.