An Analysis Of Assure Holdings Corp (IONM) Stock

Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) has a beta value of 1.36 and has seen 0.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.27M, closed the recent trade at $0.24 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 8.74% during that session. The IONM stock price is -6066.67% off its 52-week high price of $14.80 and 16.67% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 892.81K shares.

Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) trade information

Sporting 8.74% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the IONM stock price touched $0.24 or saw a rise of 14.29%. Year-to-date, Assure Holdings Corp shares have moved -95.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) have changed -28.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 15150.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.