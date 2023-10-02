Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA) has a beta value of 0.70 and has seen 3.26 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $208.44B, closed the recent trade at $86.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.38 on the day or -0.44% during that session. The BABA stock price is -40.46% off its 52-week high price of $121.30 and 32.83% above the 52-week low of $58.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.60 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.42. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 7 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 59 have rated it as a Hold, with 45 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.15.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA) trade information

Sporting -0.44% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the BABA stock price touched $86.36 or saw a rise of 1.81%. Year-to-date, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR shares have moved -1.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA) have changed -7.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 44.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1011.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.46% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $573.10 while the price target rests at a high of $1365.75. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1481.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -563.62% from the levels at last check today.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.99%, compared to 22.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 12.00% and 3.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.50%.

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $31.73 billion for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $38.27 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.29% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 18.69% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.58%.

BABA Dividends

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between November 15 and November 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.90% with a share float percentage of 14.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR having a total of 1,818 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BNP Paribas Arbitrage, SNC with over 18.35 million shares worth more than $1.58 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, SNC held 0.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the holding of over 17.35 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.5 billion and represent 0.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.39% shares in the company for having 9.9 million shares of worth $853.13 million while later fund manager owns 9.54 million shares of worth $821.97 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.37% of company’s outstanding stock.