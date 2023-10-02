A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO)

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) has a beta value of 0.39 and has seen 107.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $73.69M, closed the last trade at $0.22 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 23.89% during that session. The TTOO stock price is -2500.0% off its 52-week high price of $5.72 and 77.27% above the 52-week low of $0.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 118.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 116.44 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) trade information

Sporting 23.89% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the TTOO stock price touched $0.22 or saw a rise of 10.64%. Year-to-date, T2 Biosystems Inc shares have moved -84.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) have changed -31.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.15, which means that the shares’ value could drop -46.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.12 while the price target rests at a high of $0.18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 18.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 45.45% from current levels.

T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -51.98% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -55.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.6 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $5.9 million and $5.48 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -55.90% for the current quarter and -38.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 33.92% over the past 5 years.

TTOO Dividends

T2 Biosystems Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.48% with a share float percentage of 19.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with T2 Biosystems Inc having a total of 37 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Gsa Capital Partners Llp with over 4.04 million shares worth more than $0.28 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Gsa Capital Partners Llp held 1.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with the holding of over 0.95 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $67328.0 and represent 0.29% of shares outstanding.