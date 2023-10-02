A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Eastside Distilling Inc (EAST)

Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) has a beta value of 1.80 and has seen 0.89 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.48M, closed the recent trade at $1.33 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The EAST stock price is -681.2% off its 52-week high price of $10.39 and 10.53% above the 52-week low of $1.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15400.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 129.89K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Eastside Distilling Inc (EAST) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.7.

Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the EAST stock price touched $1.33 or saw a rise of 6.34%. Year-to-date, Eastside Distilling Inc shares have moved -70.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) have changed -20.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 86680.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.76.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.4% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -275.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -275.94% from the levels at last check today.

Eastside Distilling Inc (EAST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Eastside Distilling Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -81.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 66.87%, compared to 12.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 52.80% and 88.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -12.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.03 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.68 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $3.41 million and $2.31 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -11.10% for the current quarter and 59.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.50% over the past 5 years.

EAST Dividends

Eastside Distilling Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.26% with a share float percentage of 4.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eastside Distilling Inc having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) with over 1497.0 shares worth more than $4835.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) held 0.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 575.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1857.0 and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.71% shares in the company for having 7879.0 shares of worth $25448.0 while later fund manager owns 3187.0 shares of worth $11473.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.29% of company’s outstanding stock.