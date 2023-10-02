A Detailed Analysis Of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NVOS)

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) has a beta value of -0.36 and has seen 222.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.99M, closed the last trade at $0.30 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 48.36% during that session. The NVOS stock price is -290.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.17 and 76.67% above the 52-week low of $0.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 53.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 46.90 million shares.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) trade information

Sporting 48.36% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the NVOS stock price touched $0.30 or saw a rise of 19.85%. Year-to-date, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc shares have moved 48.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) have changed 106.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.