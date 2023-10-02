A Detailed Analysis Of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NVOS)

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) has a beta value of -0.36 and has seen 222.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.99M, closed the last trade at $0.30 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 48.36% during that session. The NVOS stock price is -290.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.17 and 76.67% above the 52-week low of $0.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 53.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 46.90 million shares.
Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) trade information
Sporting 48.36% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the NVOS stock price touched $0.30 or saw a rise of 19.85%. Year-to-date, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc shares have moved 48.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) have changed 106.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NVOS) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have gained 162.04% over the past 6 months.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -78.47% over the past 5 years.
NVOS Dividends
Novo Integrated Sciences Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on July 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS)’s Major holders
Insiders own 8.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.47% with a share float percentage of 0.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Novo Integrated Sciences Inc having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 0.82 million shares worth more than $0.12 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 3.43% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 0.29 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42977.0 and represent 1.22% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.00% shares in the company for having 0.24 million shares of worth $35375.0 while later fund manager owns 0.1 million shares of worth $13405.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.43% of company’s outstanding stock.