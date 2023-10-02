-0.20 Fall Turns American Coastal Insurance Corp (ACIC) Into A Losing Stock For Investors

American Coastal Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:ACIC) has a beta value of -0.13 and has seen 2.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $319.50M, closed the last trade at $7.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.20% during that session. The ACIC stock price is -26.22% off its 52-week high price of $9.29 and 96.06% above the 52-week low of $0.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 373.55K shares.
The consensus among analysts is that American Coastal Insurance Corp (ACIC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
American Coastal Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:ACIC) trade information
Sporting -0.20% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/29/23 when the ACIC stock price touched $7.36 or saw a rise of 20.78%. Year-to-date, American Coastal Insurance Corp shares have moved 594.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of American Coastal Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:ACIC) have changed -5.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.02.
Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.90, which means that the shares’ value could drop -287.37% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.90 while the price target rests at a high of $1.90. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 74.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 74.18% from current levels.
American Coastal Insurance Corp (ACIC) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have gained 169.60% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -21.60%.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $116.19 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $134.18 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $153.27 million and $145.08 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -24.20% for the current quarter and -7.50% for the next.
Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 92.89% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.
ACIC Dividends
American Coastal Insurance Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.