-0.20 Fall Turns American Coastal Insurance Corp (ACIC) Into A Losing Stock For Investors

American Coastal Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:ACIC) has a beta value of -0.13 and has seen 2.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $319.50M, closed the last trade at $7.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.20% during that session. The ACIC stock price is -26.22% off its 52-week high price of $9.29 and 96.06% above the 52-week low of $0.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 373.55K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that American Coastal Insurance Corp (ACIC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.