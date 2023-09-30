Year-To-Date, Iamgold Corp. (NYSE: IAG) Price Has Decrease -16.67%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG)’s traded shares were 3.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.49. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.42% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the IAG share is $3.34, that puts it down -55.35 from that peak though still a striking 53.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.00. The company’s market capitalization is $1.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.91 million shares over the past three months.

Iamgold Corp. (IAG) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.92. IAG has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) trade information

Iamgold Corp. (IAG) registered a 1.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.42% in intraday trading to $2.15 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.87%, and it has moved by -12.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 100.93%. The short interest in Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) is 6.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.27 day(s) to cover.

Iamgold Corp. (IAG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Iamgold Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Iamgold Corp. (IAG) shares have gone down -22.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 157.14% against 18.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then jump 150.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $239.76 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $233.46 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $297.85 million and $207.2 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -19.50% and then jump by 12.70% in the coming quarter.

IAG Dividends

Iamgold Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG)’s Major holders