Year-To-Date, Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) Price Has Increase 2.17%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)’s traded shares were 2.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.40% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the CRBG share is $22.65, that puts it down -14.68 from that peak though still a striking 31.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.50. The company’s market capitalization is $12.80B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.75 million shares over the past three months.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.38. CRBG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.07.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) trade information

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) registered a -0.40% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.40% in intraday trading to $19.75 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.65%, and it has moved by 11.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.32%. The short interest in Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) is 8.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.00, which implies an increase of 21.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $31.00 respectively. As a result, CRBG is trading at a discount of -56.96% off the target high and -1.27% off the low.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Corebridge Financial Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) shares have gone up 28.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 45.64% against 15.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 87.70% this quarter and then jump 23.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.93 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.85 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.16 billion and $5.34 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 18.40% and then jump by 9.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 44.94% in 2023, the next five years will return 21.10% per annum.

CRBG Dividends

Corebridge Financial Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Corebridge Financial Inc. is 1.99, with the dividend yield indicating at 10.08 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)’s Major holders

Corebridge Financial Inc. insiders own 64.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.45%, with the float percentage being 68.46%. Blackstone Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 214 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 62.65 million shares (or 9.85% of all shares), a total value of $1.11 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.91 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 4.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $510.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Price (T.Rowe) Value Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 26.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $469.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.05 million, or about 0.79% of the stock, which is worth about $89.14 million.