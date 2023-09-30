What Will ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: ON) Be Like After It Jumps -19.8% From Its Highs?

During the last session, ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON)’s traded shares were 4.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $92.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.17% or -$1.1. The 52-week high for the ON share is $111.35, that puts it down -19.8 from that peak though still a striking 40.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $54.93. The company’s market capitalization is $40.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.29 million shares over the past three months.

ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.73. ON has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 30 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.34.

ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON) trade information

ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) registered a -1.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.17% in intraday trading to $92.95 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.92%, and it has moved by -5.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 41.91%. The short interest in ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON) is 26.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.39 day(s) to cover.

ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ON Semiconductor Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) shares have gone up 13.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -1.50% against -7.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -7.60% this quarter and then jump 3.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.14 billion as predicted by 25 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 25 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.18 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.12 billion and $2.1 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.20% and then jump by 3.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.55%. While earnings are projected to return -1.97% in 2023, the next five years will return 7.41% per annum.

ON Dividends

ON Semiconductor Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:ON)’s Major holders

ON Semiconductor Corp. insiders own 0.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.24%, with the float percentage being 104.54%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,263 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 56.08 million shares (or 12.99% of all shares), a total value of $5.3 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 50.16 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 11.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.74 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 13.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.27 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.28 million, or about 2.38% of the stock, which is worth about $972.53 million.