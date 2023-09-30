What To Expect Going Ahead For Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Given Its 0.83 Percent Gain On Friday?

During the last session, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN)’s traded shares were 1.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.59. The 52-week high for the CENN share is $1.20, that puts it down -400.0 from that peak though still a striking 4.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.23. The company’s market capitalization is $74.29M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.16 million shares over the past three months.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) trade information

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) registered a 0.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.83% in intraday trading to $0.24 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.17%, and it has moved by -15.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.41%. The short interest in Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) is 9.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.52 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 72.93%.

CENN Dividends

Cenntro Electric Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN)’s Major holders

Cenntro Electric Group Limited insiders own 29.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.09%, with the float percentage being 11.46%. Millennium Management Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 110 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.47 million shares (or 0.81% of all shares), a total value of $0.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.71 million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF owns about 0.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.48 million, or about 0.16% of the stock, which is worth about $0.15 million.