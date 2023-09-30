What To Expect As Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD) Delivers An 11.44% Loss In 6 Months

During the last session, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s traded shares were 2.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.64. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.20% or -$0.69. The 52-week high for the ACAD share is $33.99, that puts it down -63.1 from that peak though still a striking 34.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.73. The company’s market capitalization is $3.41B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.80 million shares over the past three months.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) trade information

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) registered a -3.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.20% in intraday trading to $20.84 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.54%, and it has moved by -22.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 24.12%. The short interest in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) is 10.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.79 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) shares have gone up 11.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 69.40% against 12.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -158.80% this quarter and then jump 184.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $187.79 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $204.74 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $138.81 million and $136.49 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 35.30% and then jump by 50.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.76%. While earnings are projected to return 69.67% in 2023.

ACAD Dividends

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s Major holders