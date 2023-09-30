UDR Inc (NYSE: UDR) Continues To Thrive In 2023, As Its Stock Is Down -7.90% Year-To-Date

During the last session, UDR Inc (NYSE:UDR)’s traded shares were 2.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.77. The 52-week high for the UDR share is $45.46, that puts it down -27.45 from that peak though still a striking 1.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $35.24. The company’s market capitalization is $11.75B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.06 million shares over the past three months.

UDR Inc (UDR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.11. UDR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.12.

UDR Inc (NYSE:UDR) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.55%, and it has moved by -11.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.46%. The short interest in UDR Inc (NYSE:UDR) is 4.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $44.85, which implies an increase of 20.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $38.00 and $49.00 respectively. As a result, UDR is trading at a discount of -37.37% off the target high and -6.53% off the low.

UDR Inc (UDR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that UDR Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. UDR Inc (UDR) shares have gone down -10.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 6.87% against 2.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $410.55 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $415.64 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $381.76 million and $398.41 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.50% and then jump by 4.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -10.22%. While earnings are projected to return 431.41% in 2023.

UDR Dividends

UDR Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for UDR Inc is 1.67, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.69 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

UDR Inc (NYSE:UDR)’s Major holders

UDR Inc insiders own 0.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.11%, with the float percentage being 103.66%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 722 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 51.68 million shares (or 15.69% of all shares), a total value of $2.22 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33.05 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.42 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of UDR Inc (UDR) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 14.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $591.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.26 million, or about 3.12% of the stock, which is worth about $440.97 million.